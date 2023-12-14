United States-based John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) has made a second, "significantly improved," potential offer for all shares in Icelandic processing equipment manufacturer Marel, following a failed attempt last month.

Marel confirmed Wednesday it received a second approach from the company regarding the unsolicited revised non-binding proposal for all shares in the company.

This time around, JBT is proposing a valuation of €3.40 ($3.70) per share for 100 percent of the outstanding shares in Marel. The offer implies an enterprise value of approximately €3.4