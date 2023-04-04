US-based online seafood retailer Wild Alaskan Company announced Monday it acquired 100 percent of Washington state-based value-added processor Home Port Seafoods.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Home Port will continue to operate as a stand-alone business under Wild Alaskan ownership.

The acquisition of Home Port will allow Wild Alaskan Company to expand its product offering and develop new sales channels beyond its current direct-to-consumer model, the company said.

Founded in 1992, Home Port Seafoods serves a range of foodservice and retail customers in the United States.