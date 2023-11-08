Fishermen supplying leading Alaska salmon processor Silver Bay Seafoods are asking the company for a detailed accounting breakdown of all profits since 2014 and annual audits of the company's books, alleging improper management at the company.

In a lengthy letter sent to Silver Bay President Troy Denkinger and CEO Cora Campbell, Silver Bay Seafoods fishermen from Naknek, Alaska, said Silver Bay's Naknek operations appear "to be in a state of confusion and chaos."

The author of the letter was not identified, but a list of more than 60 fishermen who are shareholders in Silver Bay attached their names to the letter.