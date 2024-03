Two of the UK's largest seafood processors, Sofina-owned Young's Seafood and Nomad-owned Birds Eye, are both launching new "mini" products in a bid to boost consumption and sales in the frozen retail category.

The two separate launches, just weeks apart, are part of a growing trend in the seafood sector to drive consumption by doubling down on the "snacking" market.

Birds Eye was the first to announce in March that it was launching Mini Fish Fingers across retailers in the United Kingdom.