Young’s Seafood, the UK's largest seafood processor, posted a bottom line loss of £8.2 million (€9.5 million/$10.4 million) in its latest financial year ending March 2023, saying inflation was "impossible to avoid" and impacted most areas of the group.

By comparison, in the same period last year, Young's posted a profit of £18.1 million (€20.9 million/$23 million).

Nevertheless the company, now a subsidiary of Canadian group Sofina Foods, saw its revenue increase 13.5