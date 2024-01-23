European seafood processing giant Viciunai has been named by Ukraine's anti-corruption agency (NACP) as a sponsor of Russia's invasion into the country by continuing to operate there.

Nearly two years on from the February 2022 invasion, Viciunai, one of the world's largest surimi producers, still operates facilities in Russia, while looking for new employees and paying significant taxes to Russia, NACP said in a statement on its website.

"As long as well-known brands such as Vici continue to be on the Russian market, despite all the aggressor's war crimes, the world is getting the wrong signal that Russia remains part of international economic processes," NACP said in a statement on its website.