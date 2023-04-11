UK-based fish and chips supplier F. Smales & Son more than doubled its operating profit in 2022 and saw turnover increase by 25 percent, despite an array of challenges facing its main customers.

The company posted an operating profit of just over £4 million (€4.6 million/$5 million) in its latest financial year ending Aug. 31, 2022, up from £1.6 million (€1.8 million/$2 million) in 2021.

Turnover amounted to more than £91.6 million (€104.9 million/$114.4 million), up 25 percent.

After losing a key contract, Smal﻿es left the chilled seafood p﻿rocessing business in 2019 to focus on frozen fish and catering products to the fish and chip shop sector, wholesalers and foodservice operators.