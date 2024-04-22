The UK's largest scampi producer, Whitby Seafoods, bought its first fishing vessel this week as it looks to showcase improvements in the fishery's sustainability credentials while working towards Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification.

The group announced the purchase of Portavogie, Northern Ireland-based scampi trawler The Golden Ray, on April 17. The vessel's skipper, Darren McClements, will join Whitby Seafoods' Northern Ireland subsidiary Kilkeel Seafoods as fleet operations director.

Whitby Seafoods’ said the transaction was part of its commitment to improving welfare and innovation on fishing boats operating in the UK's langoustine fishery.