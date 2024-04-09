UK-based processor and supplier Hilton Seafood is considering terminating 24 filleting jobs at its site in Grimsby as it pushes on with its automation drive.

The group is planning to introduce new filleting equipment at the site in order to maintain market competitiveness, it said, however the proposal would impact the 24 members of the fish-filleting team at the plant.

"Regrettably, as part of this, we are proposing to remove specific filleting roles, which we expect to result in a number of redundancies," said a company spokesperson in an email to IntraFish.