UK sales of frozen fish products are failing to benefit from a general increase in sales of frozen products linked to the cost-of-living crisis caused by higher energy and inflationary costs that are blighting households and lowering consumer spending.
UK Frozen food sales are rising -- except for fish
Frozen food, like all categories, has suffered from higher production costs, production delays and global supply chain disruption.
12 September 2023 4:01 GMT Updated 12 September 2023 14:45 GMT
