The UK government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' (Defra) has awarded a number of seafood companies more than £16 million (€18 million/$19.2 million) in grants to upgrade and expand operations.

The first round of the UK Seafood Fund: Infrastructure Scheme -- which is aimed at strengthening the country’s seafood supply chain -- will see projects by Mowi Scotland, JCS Fish, Falfish and Denholm Seafoods given a financial boost.

Mowi Scotland is being awarded just over £2 million (€2.3