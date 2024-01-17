Trident Seafoods, one of the largest seafood suppliers in the United States, confirmed it is terminating its membership in the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), the largest seafood trade association in America.

On January 3, Trident Seafoods' CEO Joe Bundrant told IntraFish the company was undecided about its future participation in the trade association. That statement ran counter to a statement by NFI President Lisa Wallenda Picard, who told IntraFish Trident informed the group in late December that it would not be renewing its membership in the trade association.