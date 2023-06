Seattle-based processor Trident Seafoods has posted a base price for sockeye salmon deliveries at its plant in Alaska's False Pass, giving a strong indication that projections of far lower prices in Bristol Bay may be a reality.

False Pass, which sits on the on the eastern end of the Aleutian Islands, typically offers an indicator of what fishermen can expect to be paid in the much larger and more important Bristol Bay sockeye salmon fishery.