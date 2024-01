Trident Seafoods, one of the largest seafood suppliers in the United States, is canceling its membership in the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), the largest seafood trade association in America, NFI President Lisa Wallenda Picard told IntraFish on Tuesday.

"Trident will not be renewing its membership," Wallenda Picard told IntraFish. She declined to divulge the reason for Trident's departure. She said she was informed in early December of Trident's decision to depart the group.