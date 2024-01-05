US seafood giant Trident Seafoods is moving ahead with a dock replacement project at its plant in Kodiak, Alaska, that it put up for sale in December.

According to a federal announcement on Dec. 26, the US National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) received a request from Trident for authorization to take marine mammals incidental to pile driving and removal activities associated with a bunkhouse dock replacement project at the plant.

"Pursuant to the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), NMFS is requesting comments on its proposal to issue an incidental harassment authorization (IHA) to incidentally take marine mammals during the specified activities," the notice said.