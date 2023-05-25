The timeline for Canadian seafood giant Cooke's acquisition of Spanish multinational Nueva Pescanova remains unclear following the announcement that Nueva Pescanova CEO Ignacio Gonzalez will step down on June 16 citing "personal reasons."

Gonzalez will leave after seven-and-a-half years in the position, the company announced Tuesday.

During his time as CEO, Gonzalez led the much-needed transformation of the company, renewing its fleet, and rejuvenating its brand while continuing to push for further innovation in its aquaculture operations.

Jose Maria Benavent, executive president and chairman of the group, will assume his duties.