European fishermen are blasting the new set of autonomous tariff quotas (ATS) approved by the European Council on Monday, warning that it puts the fleet at a distinct disadvantage on certain products.

The newly adopted regulation grants the EU’s fish processing industry the right to import seafood products not available in sufficient quantities in the EU at reduced rates or duty-free, and is effective through 2026.

The EU will grant zero duty access to more than 900,000 metric tons of imported seafood, compared to 831,000 metric tons in the previous regulation.