A UK smokehouse has voluntarily entered liquidation and owes more than £1 million ($1.2 million/€1 million) in loans and payments to creditors, according to liquidation documents filed Jan. 19.

Mackenzies Yorkshire Smokehouse, a supplier to UK retailer Booths and others, said in the documents that the combination of COVID-mandated lockdowns and recent escalating energy costs forced it into bankruptcy.

"... [T]he level of the borrowing to purchase the business, borrowing to cover the business interruption and then to rebuild became too great a burden to service with the significant increase in overhead costs, in particular the electricity as their fixed-price contract ended becoming the final straw," according to the documents.