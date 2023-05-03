An investigation into missing plant machinery from a bankrupt seafood processor in Grimsby, UK, is underway as part of efforts to recover funds for creditors.

In January, Cook and Lucas, a supplier to UK upmarket food brand Charlie Bigham's among others, abruptly closed its plant in Grimsby, resulting in the layoff of 72 workers.

Unsecured creditors face £1.9 million (€2.2 million/$2.4 million) in losses, while UK banking giant Barclays is owed £1.7 million (€1.9 million/$2.1 million), according to documents filed by administrators March 10 seen by IntraFish.