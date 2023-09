UK-based Sykes Seafood is set to close the Big Prawn Co.'s plant in Melton Constable, Norfolk, after acquiring the business in January from administration, according to local media reports.

The factory reportedly employs around 120 people and is due to cease production on Oct. 27.

Sykes Seafood did not respond to IntraFish's request for comment before publishing.

The Big Prawn Co. is a UK-based business that specializes in the supply of shrimp and shellfish to the retail and foodservice sectors.