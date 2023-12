Iceland Seafood International (ISI) has raised ISK 1.08 billion (€7.2 million/$7.9 million) through a share issue in a bid to strengthen its financial position, the company announced Thursday.

ISI successfully completed a private placement to investors of 200 million new shares at an offer price of ISK 5.40 (€0.04/$0.04) per share.

The group's share capital will increase by up to ISK 200 million (€1.3