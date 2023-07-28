Brazilian processors of aquaculture products have restarted investing in plants and equipment this year but are having to dip into their own financial resources because of high interest rates that have raised the cost of borrowing money, according to processors trade association ABIPESCA.
Stifling interest rates force Brazil's processors to pay for plant investments out of their own pockets
Despite strong growth in tilapia and salmon sales, processors are unable to secure credit lines at attractive enough rates, leaving them to rely on self-funding.
