Boston-based Stavis Seafoods has launched a new e-commerce site called HookToDoor.com.

The site offers range of frozen boxed seafood options for delivery, including salmon, shrimp, lobster and scallops.

The company's "Original Tacklebox" which retails at $350 (€320), contains cooked octopus, two pounds of Argentine red shrimp, four portions of wild Alaska sockeye, four portions of halibut, and four portions of Chilean seabass.

Stavis has three facilities in and around the Boston area.