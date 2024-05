Spanish seafood giant Nueva Pescanova said it is benefiting from a more than 5 percent increase in demand in the first quarter of 2024.

"In markets that were very difficult last year, we have seen a big change in the first quarter of 2024," Fernando Zaldivar, Nueva Pescanova's commercial, marketing and innovation director, told IntraFish.

Seafood markets across Europe have been impacted over the last year by weak consumer demand stemming from persistent inflation.