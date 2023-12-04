Spain's Association of Wholesalers, Importers, Exporters and Manufacturers of Fish and Aquaculture Products (Conxemar) is praising the new expanded autonomous tariff quotas (ATQs) approved Nov. 27 by the European Council.

Conxemar said the ATQs are essential to guarantee the supply of raw materials and secure employment in the processing sector Spain.

The expansion of the ATQs is fundamental for the sector because the quotas allow the processing industry to import certain seafood products with a reduction or exemption from tariffs that are not abundant or are even non-existent in EU fishing grounds.