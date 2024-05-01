Spanish seafood processor and surimi producer Angulas Aguinaga is making its first foray into the plant-based seafood segment with the launch of vegan squid rings under its Aguinamar brand.

The group is partnering with Barcelona-based Vrave -- formerly known as Grin Grin Foods -- to launch the vegan battered rings, a plant-based alternative made from konjac, a root vegetable. Vrave produces a range of plant-based meat alternatives.

Beginning in late April, the vegan squid rings will be available in Spanish retailers such as Carrefour and Alcampo.