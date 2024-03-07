A small fire has been put out at Peter Pan Seafood's King Cove processing plant in Alaska. King Cove is Peter Pan’s largest seafood processing facility.

"There was a minor fire that was put out immediately with no injuries," the company's co-owner Rodger May confirmed to IntraFish. The fire occurred March 5 in the facility's crab processing area. The cause of the fire is so far unknown.

The company announced earlier this year it would temporarily close the plant in King Cove, Alaska, for the winter, but plans to reopen it for the salmon season this summer.