Alaska processors Silver Bay Seafoods and Trident Seafoods on Wednesday announced they officially closed a previously announced deal through which Silver Bay acquired Trident’s Ketchikan, Alaska, processing facility.

In December, Trident announced it would sell four of its 12 processing plants in Alaska and lay off employees as part of a comprehensive restructuring of the company.

Silver Bay Seafoods president and CEO Cora Campbell said the company has "boots on the ground and operational plans well underway" at the Ketchikan facility, and hailed Trident for helping with a "smooth transition" ahead of the 2024 season.