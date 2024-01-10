The US government's recent expansion of its nearly two-year old ban on Russian-origin seafood imports to now include Russian fish reprocessed in China and other countries is going to lead to plant closures in China in the coming year, sources familiar with the situation told IntraFish.

In late December, at the urging of federal lawmakers and US whitefish suppliers in Alaska, President Joe Biden expanded a March 2022 executive order that banned the importation of Russia-origin seafood into the US market to include crab, cod, pollock and salmon reprocessed elsewhere.