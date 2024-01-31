A crab processing station owned by Pacific Northwest giant Bornstein Seafoods has been deemed “a total loss” following a blaze last week, but the company plans to rebuild the facility, the CEO told IntraFish.

Borstein’s plant in Ilwaco, Washington, caught fire mid-morning on Jan. 22, and the fire spread quickly. Firefighters spent most of the day battling the blaze before it was brought under control.

The cause of the fire won’t be known until a full report is released by the fire department, but company CEO Colin Bornstein said early indications are that freezing weather the week prior cracked conduit running into the main electrical panel.