M&A deals in the seafood industry are being reshaped by current economic factors that are impacting both the rate of dealmaking and how deals are structured.

The rate of M&As in the seafood industry is expected to be hindered by the difficulties in raising financing, said John Doucette, executive vice president and head of commercial lending for US-based M&T Bank.

"I think it's going to be at a lesser pace just given the cost of money now," Doucette told IntraFish.