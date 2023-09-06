Salmon farming and whitefish heavyweight Leroy Seafoods is investing NOK 158 million (€13.7 million/$14.7 million) in its Kjollefjord, northern Norway processing factory aimed at increasing efficiency and capacity and providing room for new investment areas and opportunities in the future.
Seafood giant Leroy invests $15 million in Norway whitefish, crab processing factory
The company is seeing high demand for product out of its northern Norway factory.
