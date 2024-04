Scottish seafood wholesaler MacNeil Shellfish is expanding its operations by investing more than £5.0 million (€5.8 million/$6.2 million) in a new distribution hub in Bilbao, Spain.

The family-operated company said the "strategic move" would scale its operations and solidify its position in the European market.

The 3,000 square-meter facility is designed "to propel the company into its next growth phase," MacNeil Shellfish said in a statement.