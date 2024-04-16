Three key players in the Scottish seafood sector - Denholm Seafoods, The Don Fishing Company and Seafood Ecosse - are collaborating to create a new, fully integrated business focused on Scottish whitefish processing.

The new business, Trinity Seafoods Ltd, will use new, state-of-the-art machinery and facilities to process smaller-sized and underutilized stocks of whitefish, including haddock.

Trinity Seafoods’ operation will be based in Peterhead on Scotland's east coast in newly refurbished premises and will become fully operational later this year.