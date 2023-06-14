Snaefell, a subsidiary of Icelandic seafood giant Samherji, announced Wednesday it shutting down its coldwater shrimp processing operations next month at its Holmadrang facility in Holmavik, Iceland.

Snaefell took over the operation in late 2019, but Holmadrang was already in financial trouble at that time.

The operation of Holmadrang has been difficult since then, and Snaefell has supported it in various ways, with the aim of keeping it going, said Samherji.

However, there have been persistent losses, and the operation posted a loss of ISK 205 million (€1.4