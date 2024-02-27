Iceland-based Kaldbakur, the investment vehicle for the owners of Icelandic seafood giant Samherji, has acquired Norwegian fish processing technology provider Optimar International from German investment firm Franz Haniel & Cie, it said Monday.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of Kaldbakur's portfolio, Optimar will continue to operate as an independent company.

Optimar, headquartered in Valderoya just outside Alesund, is a supplier of automated fish processing systems for use onboard fishing vessels, on land, and in aquaculture.

The company has facilities in Norway, Spain, Romania, and the USA, and employees 260 people worldwide.