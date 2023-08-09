Nomad Foods, the parent group of the Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus frozen food businesses, posted a 4.5 percent second quarter increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to (EBITDA) €132 million ($145 million).
Latest Jobs
Sales momentum lifts Q2 earnings, revenue for Bird's Eye, Iglo parent Nomad Foods
This week, Nomad Foods also unveiled results of a pilot study to investigate the potential to store frozen food at higher temperatures.
9 August 2023 12:14 GMT Updated 9 August 2023 12:59 GMT
By