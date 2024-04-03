The sale of embattled Brazilian tilapia producer GeneSeas remains in limbo after a creditors' meeting scheduled for last week was canceled.

"The meeting was suspended by the judiciary with no plans to reschedule," a trustee overseeing the judicial process told IntraFish.

The company's Chapter 11-style business restructuring case is entangled in legal wrangling with creditors unable to agree a solution.

GeneSeas filed for bankruptcy protection in October 2022, with debts at that time of BRL 248 million (€47 million/$51 million).