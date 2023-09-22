Major UK whitefish importer and processor Unibond Seafood International is navigating an "increasingly uncertain world with multiple risk factors" largely due to Russia's war with Ukraine, it said in its latest financial results.
Russia's war in Ukraine poses 'major risk factor' for UK whitefish importer and processor Unibond
Sanctions and interrupted trading processes have had a major impact on the available supply of whitefish, of which Russia is a very important supplier, said the group.
