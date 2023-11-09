Russia’s Pollock Catchers Association (PCA) has predicted a 20 percent increase in pollock production by the end of the year to reach 1.1 million metric tons.

The volume of headed and gutted (H&G) pollock produced increased 8 percent through October year-on-year, with whole round pollock output jumping 53 percent.

Meanwhile, pollock surimi output saw a threefold increase, accounting for around 40,000 metric tons.

At the other end of the scale, production of pollock fillets dropped 19 percent year-on-year due to weak export markets associated with decreased consumer demand and overproduction.