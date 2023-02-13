Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, the EU adopted several measures to support the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, but the measures lacked cohesion, according to a new report.

The EU Commission took appropriate measures to mitigate the impacts of the crisis, including a grant for fisheries and aquaculture companies affected by the crisis, according to a report published by the Market Advisory Council (MAC), a multi-stakeholder group giving input into seafood markets and policy in the European Union.