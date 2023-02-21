It was a Wednesday afternoon in March of 2021 when Randy Rhodes thought for sure he would lose his company.

Like so many businesses, Alabama-based catfish processor Harvest Select had been doing everything it could over the prior year to keep its employees protected from the COVID virus while still trying to keep the business operating.

“That was the lowest day,” Rhodes, CEO of Harvest Select and a 39-year industry veteran, told IntraFish. “I was going to call my corporate partners and ask for a meeting and tell them we have got to close.”