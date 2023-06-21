Boston-based seafood distributor Stavis Seafoods announced Wednesday it is moving to a new facility at 1 Seafood Way in the Boston Seaport area originally owned by US restaurant chain Legal Sea Foods that housed its headquarters, test kitchens and quality-assurance center.

The new 75,000-square-foot space will see a significant expansion and redevelopment, incorporating the latest technological advancements that will revolutionize seafood production, with the assistance of Stavis Seafoods parent company Profand Group, the company said.

For now, the company said, the new facility will house its corporate headquarters, currently at Boston Fish Pier.