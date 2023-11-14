Disputes with retailers over proposed price increases caused Nomad Foods, the parent group of European frozen food brands Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus, to lose around 2 percent of its revenue in the third quarter, company CEO Stefan Descheemaeker told analysts during the company's third quarter earnings call last week.

Without naming the retailers, Descheemaeker spoke of "difficult retailer decisions" that led to lost sales.

Descheemaeker said previously in Europe there was one annual price negotiation at the beginning of the year but post pandemic inflation meant there were three to four price increases in 2022 that required separate talks with retailers.