Aquaculture and fishing giant Leroy Seafood Group's Norwegian division is pushing ahead with a NOK 204 million (€18 million/$19 million) investment in a filleting plant in Norway despite uncertainty surrounding possible taxes on the fishing industry.

Initial plans to invest in the whitefish factory, situated in northeast Norway in the Batsfjord region, emerged in 2016, but the project has since been dogged by changes and postponements.

Last year, Leroy announced that the plant, which has parts dating from the 1950s, will be renovated for NOK 170 million (€15 million/$16 million).