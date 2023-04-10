Plant-based seafood startup Aqua Cultured Foods said it has raised $5.5 million (€5 million) in seed funding.

The company is developing vegan versions of calamari, shrimp, scallops, tuna and whitefish fillets. Its trademarked mycoprotein fermentation process is free from animal inputs, genetic modification, starches and protein isolates.

The company plans to use the fresh financing to equip its new facility, scale production, bring products to market, recruit in key areas, and increase the number of restaurant and foodservice outlets where it will trial products this year.