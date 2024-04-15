Peter Pan Seafoods on Friday announced it would halt operations at all of its plants this year and "for the foreseeable future" following last week's agreement to sell and lease several of its Alaska facilities to rival Silver Bay Seafoods.

In a company Facebook post on Friday, Peter Pan said it "will be halting operations at its processing plants, leading to the discontinuation of both summer and winter production cycles for the foreseeable future."

Last week's agreement, in which Silver Bay will take over operations this summer at Peter Pan's facilities in Dillingham, Port Moller and False Pass, and acquire its Valdez plant, provided some relief for employees, fishermen and rural communities reliant on the facilities.