Alaska seafood processor Peter Pan Seafood will offer Bristol Bay sockeye salmon fishermen who continue to fish beyond July 18 a 20 cents "late season" bonus on top of a 50 cents base price -- plus handling incentives of up to 30 cents -- a source with knowledge of the offer told IntraFish.
17 July 2023 19:45 GMT Updated 17 July 2023 19:56 GMT
