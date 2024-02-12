Rodger May, the part owner of beleaguered Alaska seafood processing firm Peter Pan Seafoods, quietly acquired an Alaska processing vessel from Coastal Star, Inc., a US company with a long-term agreement to supply Canadian giant Cooke's Icicle Seafoods, Inc.* subsidiary last year, according to three sources familiar with the deal.

The Gordon Jensen, which has historically processed salmon, pollock and herring, has been shopped to multiple buyers over the past several years, but May made the acquisition last fall, the sources told IntraFish.