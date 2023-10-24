A nonprofit group investigating the use of forced labor in the seafood supply chain told US lawmakers during a hearing Tuesday morning that it is preparing to release new findings on the use of forced labor from North Korea by Chinese seafood processors that sell product into European and US markets.

Seafood processing workers in China from North Korea face "inhumane working conditions, long working hours, denial of proper rest.

"We are currently investigating this issue more closely and will be publishing another story in the near future," Ian Urbina, director and founder of the Outlaw Ocean Project, told IntraFish after the hearing.